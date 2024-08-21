A lifeguard films the deserted outdoor pool in Karlsruhe before the swimming day begins. Suddenly he realizes that there are already guests swimming in the wave pool: But there are no people.

Nicole Agostini

As a lifeguard makes his morning rounds at the Karlsruhe outdoor pool before it opens, he realizes that he is not alone.

He discovers two swimming wild boars in the wave pool. He films them and is very happy about the visit of the "Wildis", as he calls the unexpected guests.