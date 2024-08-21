  1. Residential Customers
Unexpected bathers Here are two wild boars swimming in the pool

Nicole Agostini

21.8.2024

A lifeguard films the deserted outdoor pool in Karlsruhe before the swimming day begins. Suddenly he realizes that there are already guests swimming in the wave pool: But there are no people.

21.08.2024, 18:28

21.08.2024, 18:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The pool attendant films his quiet morning at the Karlsruhe outdoor pool, which is still closed.
  • It is deserted.
  • But suddenly he discovers two wild boars swimming in the wave pool.
Show more

As a lifeguard makes his morning rounds at the Karlsruhe outdoor pool before it opens, he realizes that he is not alone.

He discovers two swimming wild boars in the wave pool. He films them and is very happy about the visit of the "Wildis", as he calls the unexpected guests.

