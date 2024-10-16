Seven-year-old boy dies in explosion in England - Gallery Massive destruction in a row of houses in a residential street in the English city of Newcastle after an explosion. Image: dpa The explosion was followed by a fire: the destroyed row of houses in Newcastle. Image: dpa Seven-year-old boy dies in explosion in England - Gallery Massive destruction in a row of houses in a residential street in the English city of Newcastle after an explosion. Image: dpa The explosion was followed by a fire: the destroyed row of houses in Newcastle. Image: dpa

Following an explosion in a residential street in the English city of Newcastle, a seven-year-old boy has died and six other people have been taken to hospital. The cause is still unclear.

Gabriela Beck

A seven-year-old boy has been killed in an explosion in a residential building in England. Six people were taken to hospital, according to the police.

After the detonation, a fire devastated most of a row of houses and severely damaged the rest, as can be seen in photos. Several residents were evacuated to safety.

Superintendent Darren Adams from Northumbria Police spoke of a "truly devastating outcome". The authorities are now investigating what caused the detonation. The scene of the accident will remain cordoned off for some time. The roof had collapsed and rescue workers were working in the ruins. Damaged cars were towed away.

Search dogs also deployed

According to the police, all the fires have now been extinguished. Firefighters are searching the buildings to ensure that everyone is accounted for. Investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.

A spokesman for the local gasworks said its engineers were on site and assisted the emergency services. A fire engine marked "search dogs" was parked near the scene of the accident.

Newcastle City Council urged people to continue to avoid the area and advised residents to stay indoors and keep windows closed. Some of them were accommodated in hotels.