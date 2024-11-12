Are you single and living in Spain? Then nothing should stand in the way of your happiness in love: A new dating trend there is turning all dating apps upside down. Find out exactly why in the video.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is a new dating trend in Spain.

Singles meet in the Mercadona supermarket between 7 and 8 pm.

If you want to make yourself visible as a single and flirt, you have to put a pineapple in your shopping cart. But be careful: with your head down. Show more

Are you single and fed up with dating apps like Bumble, Tinder and the like? Then you need to move to Spain and go shopping.

There, a new dating trend is currently in vogue in which pineapples play a major role. How, please? Find out why in the video.

