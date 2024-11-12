Are you single and living in Spain? Then nothing should stand in the way of your happiness in love: A new dating trend there is turning all dating apps upside down. Find out exactly why in the video.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- There is a new dating trend in Spain.
- Singles meet in the Mercadona supermarket between 7 and 8 pm.
- If you want to make yourself visible as a single and flirt, you have to put a pineapple in your shopping cart. But be careful: with your head down.
Are you single and fed up with dating apps like Bumble, Tinder and the like? Then you need to move to Spain and go shopping.
There, a new dating trend is currently in vogue in which pineapples play a major role. How, please? Find out why in the video.
More videos from the department