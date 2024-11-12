  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Dating trend in Spain How to find your true love with a pineapple

Nicole Agostini

12.11.2024

Are you single and living in Spain? Then nothing should stand in the way of your happiness in love: A new dating trend there is turning all dating apps upside down. Find out exactly why in the video.

12.11.2024, 16:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There is a new dating trend in Spain.
  • Singles meet in the Mercadona supermarket between 7 and 8 pm.
  • If you want to make yourself visible as a single and flirt, you have to put a pineapple in your shopping cart. But be careful: with your head down.
Show more

Are you single and fed up with dating apps like Bumble, Tinder and the like? Then you need to move to Spain and go shopping.

There, a new dating trend is currently in vogue in which pineapples play a major role. How, please? Find out why in the video.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Meyer's love clinic.

Meyer's love clinic"I want to separate, but my partner won't accept it"

Be careful with tindering. Online dating can lead to a kind of burnout

Be careful with tinderingOnline dating can lead to a kind of burnout