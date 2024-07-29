More than 4,000 helpers are battling a massive forest fire in Northern California - dozens of houses have burned down. But thanks to the large-scale operation, the fire department is reporting progress.

A severe forest fire in Northern California has destroyed areas of land and buildings, but the fire department is making progress against the flames with a large-scale operation. More than 4,000 helpers are in action, according to Billy See from the Cal Fire authority. The "Park" fire north of Sacramento is now twelve percent contained.

A few days earlier, it was still burning completely out of control and quickly spread to an area of over 1,450 square kilometers - more than the size of the city of Los Angeles.

According to initial estimates, almost 70 buildings were damaged or destroyed. However, this figure could rise. Around 4,200 people have been asked to leave the danger zone. According to Cal Fire, this is the seventh largest fire in the history of the West Coast state.

The Park Fire rages in the northern Californian district of Tehama. (July 26, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Noah Berger

Smoke can be seen in the distance

Smoke from the fire traveled as far as the greater San Francisco area 250 kilometers away over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Slightly falling temperatures and decreasing winds temporarily aided the firefighting efforts. However, temperatures are expected to rise again in the coming days. In view of climate change, experts are warning that fires are becoming more frequent and more destructive.

Help from Washington

In the fight against devastating forest fires, Californian Governor Gavin Newsom requested help from Washington. Following a visit to burnt-out areas, Newsom declared a state of emergency for the affected region. In this way, additional funds and personnel can be approved more quickly for the fight against the fires.

