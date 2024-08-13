  1. Residential Customers
He likes muesli bars Hungry bear surprises teacher in the classroom

Stéphanie Süess

13.8.2024

This bear gets lost in a classroom at a Californian school. Watch the video to see how the shocked teacher and her husband solved the problem.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A teacher in California was surprised by a bear in her classroom.
  • Her husband got the bear safely away from the school.
  • Encounters with bears are on the increase - even in Europe.
Show more

A teacher at Peak to Peak Charter School in Pine Mountain Club, California, was in for a big surprise: a bear gained access to a classroom. There it ate the muesli bars from the earthquake emergency kits.

"When I arrived, the bear ran into the door because it had come in, but it didn't come out again," Elaine Salmon told the Guardian.

Elaine's husband, who specializes in bear hunting in the region, got the bear safely away from the school. He told the Guardian that encounters between people and bears are increasing in the region.

Even in Europe, an encounter with a bear is not uncommon

The largest brown bear population in Europe lives in Romania, but the animals can also be encountered in Scandinavia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Albania and northern Italy.

A wildlife expert advises how people should behave in such cases. Dangerous situations often arise because bears cannot correctly assess whether humans pose a threat or not. He therefore advises making noises, such as singing or speaking loudly.

