On Thursday, the USA bid farewell to the recently deceased former President Jimmy Carter.

All five living US presidents were present as mourners. A rare gesture was made between Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, who is still in office, warned that hate should never be offered a safe haven. Show more

In the presence of all living former US presidents, incumbent Joe Biden paid tribute to the late Jimmy Carter at a state funeral service in the Washington National Cathedral. In his speech, Biden said that his friendship with Carter had taught him that strength of character was worth more than titles or power. Biden denounced abuses of power and warned that there was an obligation not to provide a safe haven for hatred.

Biden also spoke in front of his successor Donald Trump, who, like Carter's other living successors, came to the act of mourning. A rare picture. Trump sat next to Barack Obama - before the service began, the two talked. A clip from the CNN TV broadcast, which made the rounds via X, even shows Obama laughing at an apparently funny remark by Donald Trump.

There was also an astonishing rapprochement of sorts between Donald Trump and his former Vice President Mike Pence. Despite the poor relationship that the two reportedly have, they were persuaded to shake hands.

Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were seated in the same row as Trump and Obama. Their wives were also present - with the exception of Michelle Obama. Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris sat in the front row with their respective partners.

Other political celebrities were also present, including Canada's outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Barack Obama and Donald Trump sat next to each other at the funeral service of former US President Jimmy Carter. Bild: Ben Curtis/AP/dpa

Extraordinary friendship between political rivals

Former Republican US President Gerald Ford, who was in office immediately before Carter and who lost to the Democrat in the 1976 election, left a prepared eulogy for Carter after his death in 2006. His son Steven read it out.

The two maintained a remarkable friendship after being rivals during the election campaign - unthinkable in today's deeply divided US political scene. The speech concluded with the words: "As for me, Jimmy, I look forward to our reunion, we have a lot to talk about."

Grandson Jason Carter gave a speech next to the coffin of former US President Jimmy Carter, which was covered with a US flag. Bild: Ben Curtis/AP/dpa

Carter died on December 29 at the age of 100. The Democrat sat in the White House from 1977 to 1981. Following the funeral service, the coffin will be flown back to Carter's home state of Georgia, where the funeral will take place later in a private ceremony in his home town of Plains.

The signs of grief over Carter's death will be visible beyond Thursday. Biden has ordered flags of mourning to be flown for 30 days. The flags will therefore also fly at half-mast on the day his successor Trump is sworn in. The Republican has been publicly upset about this.