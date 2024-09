Jörg Urban (l), chairman of the AfD in Saxony, and Sebastian Wippel, member of the state parliament, explain before the election what the AfD would do in government (archive image from August 26, 2024). KEYSTONE

In Saxony, the AfD loses one seat compared to the published election results. The reason was a software error. The AfD does not have a blocking minority after all.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Incorrect election results have been published in Saxony.

Compared to the previously published election results, the AfD has lost one seat and thus the blocking minority in the Saxon state parliament.

The reason for the incorrectly published results was a software error. Show more

The electoral officer has corrected the provisional results of the Saxon state election. Due to a software error, an incorrect distribution of seats had been published, the state electoral administration announced. As a result of the recalculation, the AfD has lost the blocking minority in the state that it would have had in the coming legislature according to the first published election results.

