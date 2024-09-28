Vitor M. is brought to court in Manacor under police guard. Bild: IMAGO/Europa Press

Vitor Aníbal T. M. is suspected of murdering his mother-in-law on Mallorca. Details of the case history have now emerged.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Portuguese man Vítor Aníbal T. M. is suspected of having killed his mother-in-law in Mallorca.

M. has already stood trial in a Spanish court for domestic violence.

The police have classified him as a high-risk offender. Show more

The murder of the Swiss pensioner Erika R. on Mallorca has a long history. As the" MallorcaZeitung" writes, the alleged perpetrator Vítor Aníbal T. M. was already on trial for domestic violence.

He allegedly hit his then partner, the victim's daughter, in the face during a car journey. The public prosecutor's office demanded a year in prison for this offense and that the defendant should not approach the plaintiff for five years. However, the trial ended with an acquittal as the victim was unable to clearly state the location of the crime. As it could have happened in Portugal, the Spanish court questioned its jurisdiction.

Furthermore, M. is said to have already been sentenced to six months in prison. The police had classified him as a high-risk offender after his former partner testified that she had been abused by M. for 22 years, writes "Ultima Hora". However, the woman did not separate, so the police came to check on her every month.

On Wednesday evening, there was a fatal argument with her mother-in-law. During the confrontation, M. probably hit the woman on the head several times and she fell unconscious on the floor. When the police arrived, they found the victim in a pool of blood and with open wounds to her head.