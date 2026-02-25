  1. Residential Customers
Video shows descent Avalanche thunders down the slope and takes skiers with it

Sven Ziegler

25.2.2026

In the Flégère ski area above Chamonix, a large avalanche hit several groomed slopes on Tuesday afternoon. Three people were injured, but there were no fatalities.

25.02.2026, 11:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A large avalanche hit several pistes in the Flégère ski area near Chamonix on Tuesday.
  • Rescue teams searched for possible victims with sounding chains.
  • Three people were injured, but there were no fatalities.
At around 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday, a large avalanche occurred in the Flégère ski area above Chamonix. The avalanche broke loose from steep, rocky terrain above the Floria T-bar lift and raced downhill.

According to initial reports, the avalanche crossed at least two prepared pistes. Videos show how the masses of snow break free from the steep slope, pick up speed and reach the slopes below.

Major search operation launched

Immediately after the descent, the piste rescue team launched an extensive search operation. Dozens of patrollers and volunteers formed sounding chains and systematically searched the avalanche field for possible victims.

Helicopters, mountain rescuers and rescue services were deployed. The rescue operation lasted until late afternoon.

According to the piste rescue service, three people were injured. There were no fatalities.

Flégère is part of the Brévent-Flégère ski association. The area above Chamonix is known for its alpine terrain with steep slopes and natural avalanches.

The avalanche risk is currently considered exceptionally high in large parts of the Alps. Around 100 people have already lost their lives in avalanches in Europe this winter season.

