California residents were surprised by a magnitude 7 earthquake on Thursday. Many Californians pulled out their smartphones and documented the incident. blue News shows you the most bizarre clips.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The earth shook off the coast of California on Thursday evening Swiss time.

The epicenter of the quake is north of San Francisco, around 100 kilometers from the coast under the seabed.

blue News has summarized the most impressive video clips that Californians have published for you. Show more

The epicenter of the quake is located north of San Francisco, around 100 kilometers from the coast under the seabed. But the quake can also be felt in the US metropolis. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers: "There are only about 15 earthquakes a year that are stronger than 7.0. And they don't normally occur this close to the mainland."

Startled birds, abandoned robot vacuum cleaners

People from Northern California are reporting on social networks that they clearly felt the quake. There have been no reports of injuries or serious damage on land so far. However, power outages have been reported for thousands of residents.

Many Californians are reaching for their cell phones to film the extraordinary event.

blue News shows you the most impressive footage posted by residents of the affected region in the video.

More videos from the department