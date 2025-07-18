At a Coldplay concert in Boston, a pair of supposed lovers are caught on the Kiss cam. What begins as a harmless gag ends in an embarrassing moment for tech CEO Andy Byron - because he is married.

"Either they're having an affair - or they're very shy."

Thousands comment on the video, many show solidarity with Byron's wife. Show more

What seemed like an amusing coincidence to the fans at the Gillette Stadium in Boston is now making headlines far beyond the city: at a Coldplay gig, the Kiss cam filmed a man and a woman in an intimate embrace. Seconds later, viewers recognized that it was Andy Byron, CEO of the software company Astronomer - and his HR manager Kristin Cabot.

As the clip played across the giant screens, frontman Chris Martin commented pointedly: "Oh, look at those two." Then, as Byron ducked away in horror and Cabot buried her face in her hands, he added: "Oh, what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

Praise as recently as last fall

The scene caused uproarious laughter in the stadium and outrage online. "Sorry for the wife, but good on them for being exposed like that," wrote one user on X. Others call the performance "incredibly stupid".

Byron, CEO at Astronomer since 2023, had publicly praised Cabot last fall: her appointment was an asset, she brought "exceptional leadership" and "passion for diverse, collaborative workplaces". At the time, Cabot also raved about "energizing conversations with Andy and the leadership team".

Now Byron's wife has also responded - albeit without words. Megan Kerrigan, who previously went by his surname, removed the "Byron" from all her social media profiles. For many, a clear signal of how she views the incident.

Now neither of them are commenting on the circulating pictures. Neither Byron nor Cabot have yet commented publicly on the affair allegations, and Astronomer also left inquiries unanswered.

Meanwhile, a statement from Byron is circulating on social media. However, it appears to be fake.

The "statement from Astronomer CEO Andy Byron" that's going around originated with a 50-follower account called "Peter Enis." As in "P. Enis." pic.twitter.com/z3Dl8VaxWD — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 17, 2025

