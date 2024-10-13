Côme Girardot sets a new world record in "death diving" in Aldeaquemada, Spain. The 22-year-old Frenchman claps into the water from a 44.3 meter high cliff.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Frenchman Côme Girardot sets a new world record in "death diving".

The 22-year-old dared to jump from a height of 44.3 meters into the water in Spain.

The previous record holder was the Norwegian Ken Stornes with a height of 40.5 meters.

The extreme sport was originally called "Døds" and was invented in Norway in the 1970s.

Arms and legs are stretched during the jump. And classically, you land in the fetal position. Show more

The Frenchman jumps from 44.3 meters into the depths at the La Cimbarrilla waterfall in southern Spain. In the air, he reaches a speed of 106 kilometers per hour. The 22-year-old thus beats the previous world record holder, Norwegian Ken Stornes, who spectacularly plunged from 40.5 meters into the ice-cold water in his home country in December 2023.

The extreme sport of death diving originally comes from Norway and is called "Døds" there. World championships in this spectacular discipline are held every year.

Landing is important when jumping from great heights. When "death jumping", you usually land in the fetal position, with your hands and feet hitting the surface of the water first. This technique is intended to prevent a painful or even fatal impact. According to those who have mastered it.

