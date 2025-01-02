Investigators found charred remains of gas cans and fireworks in the bed of the burned Tesla. Bild: Mikael Ona/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The body in the exploded Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas had a gunshot wound to the head. The Las Vegas sheriff hinted at the possibility of suicide.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A cybertruck has exploded in Las Vegas outside a hotel owned by future US President Donald Trump.

The body in the vehicle has now been found with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to investigators, the man killed was a US soldier. Show more

Following the explosion of a Cybertruck outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, investigators have discovered a gunshot wound to the head on the body in the vehicle. "We have determined with the help of the coroner's office that the individual suffered a gunshot wound to the head prior to the detonation of the vehicle," Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said on Thursday, hinting at the possibility of suicide.

The electric vehicle belonging to the Tesla company headed by Elon Musk exploded on Wednesday in Las Vegas outside a hotel owned by future US President Donald Trump. A passport issued in the name of Matthew Alan Livelsberger, who served in the US Army, was discovered.

The reason and possible motives for the explosion, which investigators have not ruled out as a "terrorist" act, remained unclear. "The motivation is unknown at this time," said FBI official Spencer Evans. "We have no information at this point that tells us definitively that it was driven by any particular ideology," he said.