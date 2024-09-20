Reniël Renato David Litecia knocked down the attacker in Rotterdam. Bild: Screenshot X

A man is killed in a knife attack in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. A 32-year-old personal trainer confronts the attacker and saves lives.

No time? blue News summarizes for you One person was killed and several injured, including a Swiss national, in a knife attack in Rotterdam.

Personal trainer Reniël Renato David Litecia was able to subdue the attacker by punching him in the face.

The 32-year-old was thus able to prevent further attacks and save lives. Show more

"I thought 'Oh my God'. I ran to my bag and got a stick. I broke it in two. When the man was at the door, I stood there. I punched him a few times in the face." This is how personal trainer Reniël Renato David Litecia described his dangerous rescue mission against the knife attacker from Rotterdam on Thursday evening to the "Telegraaf".

The attacker had previously killed a man and injured several others, including a Swiss man. Litecia's intervention probably prevented worse.

De held van Rotterdam is de 32-jarige personal trainer Reniël Renato David Litecia. Hij overmeesterde donderdagavond de messentrekker aan de voet van de Rotterdamse Erasmusbrug, die eerder een man doodstak en een ander zwaar verwondde.https://t.co/NIMQ0WnEmx — De Telegraaf (@telegraaf) September 20, 2024

The 32-year-old Litecia had witnessed the knife attack on a terrace: "A man with two long knives stabbed an innocent boy who was rollerblading." After the attacker had injured other people, he ran into a museum where 60 to 70 people were at a reception.

Attacker is knocked down

"My shouting got their attention and they all ran inside," explains Litecia. Employees in the museum then fought back with chairs and tables. When the man tried to leave, Reniël Renato David Litecia was standing in front of the door.

The attacker was overpowered by the blows to the face and the use of the chairs and tables. The police were then able to arrest the man. He was taken to hospital with a head injury.