Joe Biden is stepping down as presidential candidate. His family is treating the decision with great affection, while Democratic politicians are paying him the greatest respect.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a post on the X platform, US President Joe Biden does not want to run for another term in office.

Family members and companions react to this decision with great appreciation.

Wife Jill Biden

Jill Biden initially commented on her husband's withdrawal from the US presidential race with an emoji. The First Lady used her private account on the X platform to repost the corresponding post by US President Joe Biden with two pink hearts. Shortly beforehand, he had announced via social media Instagram, Facebook and X that he would no longer be running for a second term in the election in November. In recent weeks, the 81-year-old had come under massive pressure within his own party due to his age and mental state. Biden's withdrawal so close to the election is a dramatic turnaround and causes further chaos in an already historic US election year.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

The leading Democrat in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, has paid tribute to US President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the election campaign. Biden was not only a great president, but also a truly remarkable person. "His decision was certainly not easy, but he has once again put his country, his party and our future first," Schumer wrote in a statement. Today shows that Biden is "a true patriot and a great American".

Granddaughter Naomi Biden

The granddaughter of US President Joe Biden has paid tribute to her grandfather after he withdrew from the presidential race. She is "simply proud" of her grandfather. Not only was he the most effective president of our time - and will continue to be, the 30-year-old wrote on the platform X. "Our world is better today in many ways thanks to him." He has probably already established himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in US history. She continued: "To the Americans who have always had his back: Remain hopeful." Naomi Biden is the daughter of Biden's son Hunter Biden.

Senator Tammy Baldwin

"It has been an honor to work with Joe Biden to make real, meaningful change for working Wisconsin residents across our state," she emphasized. "Throughout this work, I have been inspired by his decency, integrity and dedication to service, and for that I am deeply grateful. Thank you, President Biden."

Jaime Harrison, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

"I am touched by the President's decision. Because this president, Joe Biden, has been a president of change, he's been a great leader, he's a good man, a decent man, who has done so much for this nation, who has done so much to see us as people, to value us, to fight for us."

Hollywood

Hollywood movie and television stars have been quick to react to US President Joe Biden's decision not to run for the Democratic presidential nomination. Barbra Streisand, a Democratic supporter, wrote on the X network on Sunday that Biden should be thanked "for upholding our democracy". He had achieved significant things during his four years in office.

While Biden's presidency was honored in many reactions, others worried about the future. The singer Cher wrote on X that she felt martyred because she did not believe that the Democrats could win without Biden. It was time to think outside the box, she explained, and suggested a split candidacy.

In recent weeks, big names from Hollywood have begun calling on Biden to drop out of the race. Actor George Clooney, who has also supported the Democratic Party for many years, did so in an opinion piece for the "New York Times".

President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris ! pic.twitter.com/3Cn2q9NFJv — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) July 21, 2024

The actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph posted a joint photo with Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday and wrote that Biden had spoken out in favor of her as a presidential candidate.

Selenskyj pays tribute to Biden

Following Joe Biden's withdrawal from the US presidential race, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to his American counterpart - also on behalf of his country. "Ukraine is grateful to President Biden for his steadfast support of Ukraine's fight for freedom," Selenskyj wrote on X. Biden had responded to challenging times with courageous steps and his difficult decision not to stand for re-election was respected.

"We will always be grateful for President Biden's leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moments in history," Selensky continued. Biden helped Ukraine to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from occupying the country and continued to support the Ukrainians through the "terrible war". It is hoped that America's strong leadership will continue to help ensure that the "evil from Russia" does not succeed.

Scholz: Biden deserves credit for withdrawal

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Joe Biden's decision not to run for president in the USA deserves respect. "My friend @POTUS Joe Biden has achieved a lot: for his country, for Europe, for the world," wrote Scholz on Platform X. "Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong, and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves recognition."

The 81-year-old Biden had previously announced his withdrawal from the presidential race via several social media channels. He had come under pressure from within his own ranks due to his age and mental state. Biden now only wants to concentrate on fulfilling his duties as president, as he wrote.

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann called Biden an "exceptional personality who has served his country for many decades" despite terrible personal blows of fate. "His decision to decide for himself when this service ends deserves the greatest respect," wrote the FDP politician on X.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach commented on X: "A blessing. Biden shows greatness and deserves respect for this decision. Now the election campaign can get exciting again."