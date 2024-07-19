  1. Residential Customers
Crazy scene at the party convention Hulk Hogan tears up T-shirt on stage - Trump sends air kiss

dpa

19.7.2024 - 10:47

An ex-wrestler at a party conference? Probably unthinkable in Germany. In the USA, Hulk Hogan rips off his T-shirt at the Republican party convention.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Ex-wrestler Hulk Hogan caused a thunderous cheer in the hall on the last evening of the Republican Party conference.
  • First he took off his jacket, then he tore off his T-shirt.
  • Trump honored the performance with an air kiss.
Show more

Ex-wrestler Hulk Hogan drew thunderous cheers in the hall on the last evening of the Republican Party conference. "Donald Trump is the strongest of them all," he fired up the crowd in Milwaukee after first taking off his jacket and then ripping off his black T-shirt printed with a US flag - underneath he was wearing a sleeveless, bright red shirt that read "Trump - Vance 2024". J.D. Vance is Trump's vice presidential candidate.

From the stands, the newly crowned presidential candidate listened to the ex-wrestler in an obviously good mood, applauded Holgan and sent him an "air kiss". The atmosphere in the hall boiled over as it had only done in a few places before, such as when welcoming Trump.

The 70-year-old Hogan also became famous with series and films. He once supported former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, but announced in 2011 that he would no longer do so.

dpa

