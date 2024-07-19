An ex-wrestler at a party conference? Probably unthinkable in Germany. In the USA, Hulk Hogan rips off his T-shirt at the Republican party convention.

Ex-wrestler Hulk Hogan drew thunderous cheers in the hall on the last evening of the Republican Party conference. "Donald Trump is the strongest of them all," he fired up the crowd in Milwaukee after first taking off his jacket and then ripping off his black T-shirt printed with a US flag - underneath he was wearing a sleeveless, bright red shirt that read "Trump - Vance 2024". J.D. Vance is Trump's vice presidential candidate.

From the stands, the newly crowned presidential candidate listened to the ex-wrestler in an obviously good mood, applauded Holgan and sent him an "air kiss". The atmosphere in the hall boiled over as it had only done in a few places before, such as when welcoming Trump.

Trump blowing Hulk Hogan a kiss 😘 is one of the greatest 10 seconds ever. ❤️pic.twitter.com/SzGSySjO6i — Muski 🌟 (@Muskkki) July 19, 2024

The 70-year-old Hogan also became famous with series and films. He once supported former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, but announced in 2011 that he would no longer do so.

