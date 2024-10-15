Bridge of Castilla-La Mancha, Talavera de la Reina, Toledo. IMAGO/Depositphotos

A young Briton has fatally crashed while attempting to climb the Castilla-La Mancha bridge in Spain. The 26-year-old was probably trying to produce spectacular images for social networks.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 26-year-old British man climbed onto a bridge in Spain and then had a fatal accident.

The man was probably trying to take spectacular pictures for social networks.

The city council has repeatedly warned that the bridge must not be climbed "under any circumstances". Show more

A 26-year-old British man climbed onto a bridge in Spain to post spectacular pictures on social media and then had a fatal accident. The man, whose name has not yet been released by the police, fell to his death while climbing the Castilla La Mancha bridge in the center of the city of Talavera de la Reina.

As the city's security officer, Macarena Muñoz, explained, the man was accompanied by a 24-year-old British man and the two had traveled to the structure to "create content" for social media, reported "Sky News".

According to Spanish media, it had rained heavily over the weekend and this must have caused the surface of the bridge to be quite slippery. This greatly increased the risk of a fall.

Bridge of Castilla-La Mancha in Talavera. Bild: IMAGO

The Castilla-La Mancha, the highest cable-stayed bridge in Spain since its opening in 2011, crosses the River Tagus. It is 192 meters high and is held up by 152 wire cables. The city council has repeatedly warned that the bridge must not be climbed "under any circumstances", said Macarena Muñoz.