US President-elect Donald Trump with his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. AP Photo/Alex Brandon/Keystone

Whether it's ministerial posts or the future direction of the Republican Party - he apparently has a say in many decisions. Donald Trump Jr. has established himself as a political force to be reckoned with.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump's eldest son has political ambitions: Following the election, it is clear what an important role Trump Jr. will play in his father's second presidency.

Observers now also see him as a potential successor at the head of the "Make America Great Again" movement.

Even before the election, he is said to have significantly influenced important decisions - especially when it came to appointing a running mate. Show more

The photo from Donald Trump's plane quickly made the rounds on the internet. Five powerful men enjoyed burgers and fries from McDonald's: in addition to the re-elected future president, these included Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, billionaire Elon Musk, the designated Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and, in the middle of it all, Donald Trump Jr, the Republican's eldest son.

A few weeks after the election, it is becoming increasingly clear what an important role Trump Jr. is playing in the preparations for his father's second presidency. Observers of the political scene in Washington now also see him as a potential successor at the head of the movement that has formed under the slogan "Make America Great Again".

Even before the election, he is said to have significantly influenced important decisions - especially when it came to appointing a running mate. J.D. Vance, a close friend of Trump Jr., was chosen. "I used 10,000 percent of my political capital," said the Trump son on election night in an interview with former Fox presenter Tucker Carlson. He will therefore probably not be able to expect a favor from his father again until "2076 or so".

Influence evident

As honorary chairman of Trump's transition team, the son is part of a group of people who decide on the allocation of the most important posts in the future government. And his influence is obvious: Trump Jr. campaigned in particular for former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, who is to become intelligence coordinator, and for Kennedy, who initially ran as a non-party presidential candidate himself but then withdrew in favor of Trump. Another close ally, Sergio Gor, is to head the future president's personnel office. Gor runs a conservative publishing house together with Trump Jr. that has published two books by Trump, among others.

Unlike his younger sister Ivanka Trump, who officially took on a position as advisor to the president during his first term in office, Trump Jr. says he has no plans to become involved in his father's government affairs himself. Younger brother Eric is also part of the transition team, but has so far tended to stay in the background - while his wife Lara has been deputy chairwoman of the Republican National Committee for some time.

Even more aggressive than his father

Even without office, however, Trump Jr. is likely to exert considerable influence on his father's policies. The brash, combative and sometimes tactless style for which Trump is known has also been adopted by his son. He often appears even more aggressive. He is "probably the best embodiment" of the Republicans' attitude of "not putting up with anything", says Scott Jennings, a strategist for the party. The way Trump Jr. communicates has little to do with that of a traditional politician - and that is part of his appeal.

The 46-year-old has a powerful voice in conservative circles on the internet and he knows how to skillfully position himself on issues that move many of his father's supporters. He has more than 13 million followers on the short message service X alone. He regularly gives interviews, both to established conservative media such as Fox News and on various podcasts that are popular with young conservative Americans. Trump Jr. is particularly popular with young men with his aggressive style, says Jennings.

Leading role in the Trump Organization

Trump Jr. has said that he does not plan to run for president himself one day. However, he is very actively working to build the next generation of his father's movement. In addition to his political involvement, the father of five has a leading position in the family business, the Trump Organization. Before his father's first presidency, he appeared with him on the successful US television program "The Apprentice". Back then, when Trump ran for the White House for the first time, the son also helped to win the support of many initially skeptical Republicans.

In recent years, Trump Jr. has become a widely known public face. He not only appeared alongside his father, but also frequently supported other like-minded Republicans. He backed Vance when he ran for a seat in the Senate in 2022 - and also got his father to speak out in his favor. Most recently, he supported Jim Banks, Bernie Moreno and Tim Sheehy, who will all be in the Senate in Washington from January.

His commitment to working with Kennedy, who was originally a Democrat, then tried to run as an independent candidate and is now part of the Trump camp, was also significant. Trump Jr. floated the idea of bringing Kennedy on board early on. He liked the idea of giving Kennedy a role in a larger government agency and having him blow it up, he said in an interview with conservative talk show host Glenn Beck.

Despite the Republican majority, the intention to leave the Department of Health to an avowed opponent of vaccination is likely to cause debate in the US Senate, which has to confirm the appointments. Trump Jr. admitted in a Fox News interview that some of his father's decisions would cause resistance. People will turn some things upside down, he said. But "that's what the American people want".

dpa