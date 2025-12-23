Jeffrey Epstein wrote this postcard to Larry Nassar - according to the US Department of Justice, it is a fake. U. S. Department of Justice

Shortly before his death, Epstein apparently wrote a postcard to the notorious sex offender Larry Nassar. In it, he mentions the preference of "even our president" for young girls. The US Department of Justice, however, describes the letter as a forgery.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to media reports, the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein wrote in one of his last letters that "our president" also shared "our preference for young, nubile girls".

The postcard was written during Donald Trump's first term in office.

The letter was addressed to sex offender Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to 60 years in prison for abusing girls and young women.

A few days before his death, sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly wrote a postcard to sex offender Larry Nassar. It reads: "Our president also shares our preference for young, nubile girls". The letter was written in August 2019, according to several US media outlets. Although Donald Trump is not mentioned by name in the note, he was in his first term in the White House at the time.

The postcard is part of the documents released by the US Department of Justice on Monday evening (local time).

According to the report, the card was sent to Nassar a few days after Epstein's death. This is the former doctor of the US Olympic team who is responsible for the biggest abuse scandal in the history of American sport. Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

"Life is unfair"

"As you know by now, I took the 'short way' home," Epstein writes, continuing:

"Good luck! We had one thing in common ... our love and care for young women, in the hope that they would realize their full potential. Our president shares our love for young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by, he loved to 'grope' her, (...). Life is unfair."

The postcard was signed "Your J. Epstein" and addressed to "L.N.", Nassar's initials.

The letter was apparently sent after Epstein's death. U. S. Department of Justice

Ministry of Justice reacts

Shortly after the first media reports, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) responded to the publication of the letter. It said it was "verifying the authenticity of this purported letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar".

A few hours later, the DOJ announced on X that the FBI had confirmed that the letter was a forgery. According to this, the handwriting does not match that of the sex offender Epstein. Furthermore, the letter was postmarked in Virginia instead of New York, where Jeffrey Epstein was in prison at the time in question.

The sender also listed the wrong prison and Epstein's prisoner number, which is required to be mentioned in such correspondence, was missing. Finally, the letter had only been processed by the post office three days after Epstein's death.