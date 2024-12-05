The extensive restoration of Notre-Dame, which was badly damaged after a devastating fire in April 2019, took five and a half years.
The cathedral will now reopen with a two-day celebration on December 7 and 8 "It is time for Notre-Dame to open its doors wide again," said Parisian Archbishop Laurent Ulrich.
Trump comes to Paris
According to the Élysée Palace, numerous heads of state and government have been invited to the celebrations, including Donald Trump, who will be sworn in for his second term as US President in January 2025.
Watch the video to see how the newly renovated cathedral presents itself to visitors. In addition, blue News shows you rare film footage from the 1920s, which shows a fire department operation in front of Notre-Dame, 91 years to the day before the momentous fire.