Emmanuel Macron will ceremoniously reopen Notre-Dame this weekend. Watch the video to find out why he has invited Donald Trump and why you should never travel to Paris without binoculars.

Christian Thumshirn

At the weekend, French President Emmanuel Macron will ceremoniously reopen Notre-Dame.

Macron has also invited the future American President Donald Trump as a special guest.

843 million euros in donations were collected for the renovation work following the devastating fire on April 16, 2019.

The church's restorers recommend bringing binoculars for a tour. Show more

The extensive restoration of Notre-Dame, which was badly damaged after a devastating fire in April 2019, took five and a half years.

The cathedral will now reopen with a two-day celebration on December 7 and 8 "It is time for Notre-Dame to open its doors wide again," said Parisian Archbishop Laurent Ulrich.

Trump comes to Paris

According to the Élysée Palace, numerous heads of state and government have been invited to the celebrations, including Donald Trump, who will be sworn in for his second term as US President in January 2025.

This is how Notre-Dame looks after its restoration: visitors are advised to take binoculars with them to see the architectural details at lofty heights. keystone

Watch the video to see how the newly renovated cathedral presents itself to visitors. In addition, blue News shows you rare film footage from the 1920s, which shows a fire department operation in front of Notre-Dame, 91 years to the day before the momentous fire.