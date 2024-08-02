In many restaurants in Italian cities, tourists are made more comfortable in summer with water mist, like here in Florence. Picture: Vanessa Büchel

As in many popular vacation destinations in southern Europe, Italy has been experiencing extreme heat for a while now. On a city trip to Florence, the sweat is dripping and the search for shade dominates the day.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Severe heatwaves and forest fires are ravaging southern Europe this summer.

It is also extremely hot in Italy - many regions were or still are on a red heat warning.

When sightseeing in the Cinque Terre or Florence, a refreshment stop is always necessary. Show more

It's hot in Italy right now, very hot. Google warns: extreme heat. And yet tourists are sticking to their vacation program under the blazing sun.

Those who had planned to visit the Cinque Terre these days are sticking to their plans. And even the trip to Florence is not about to be canceled - just because it's a bit hot.

But it's not just hot, it's really hot. The weather forecast for Florence on Thursday predicted temperatures of up to 39 degrees. And the Italian authorities have issued a red heat warning for many regions and cities.

Nevertheless, I'm going through with it, I want to see the Cinque Terre and Florence, even though I keep complaining about how hot it is.

Heat can also have negative effects on healthy people

After the climb to the viewpoint in Vernazza, my hair sticks to my head - the sleek hair look is the order of the day anyway - and I even get a little dizzy on the descent under the blazing sun.

The ascent to the viewpoint in Vernazza - one of the Cinque Terre - is worthwhile even in the heat. Vanessa Büchel

Extreme heat, as is the case in many southern European destinations, can have negative physical effects even on healthy people. After only a short time on the way up, my clothes are sticking to my body. I have to stop for water, my head is throbbing and I start to feel nauseous. Maybe it was too much heat for one day?

But half an hour under the parasol with a light breeze from the sea and a refreshing Aperol Spritz in my hand helps. Water would probably be more advisable, but after that the journey can continue.

No shady trees in the piazza

In Florence - where the highest heat warning level was in force a few days ago - it is almost even more unbearable. And yet you want to make the most of your vacation. I drag myself from the cathedral to the Ponte Vecchio and finally across the Piazza della Signoria.

At lunchtime, the sun beats down relentlessly on the square. The pavement is hot and there is only shade in the alleyways. You look in vain for shady trees. The water gurgles in the Fontana del Nettuno. It's a temptation ...

37 degrees - but it feels even hotter

Back in the alleyways, the thermometer reads 37 degrees. But it feels even hotter, towards evening it slowly becomes more pleasant with a light breeze.

The thermometer in Florence reads 37 degrees in the late afternoon. Vanessa Büchel

Italy is like many popular vacation destinations in southern Europe. Croatia, North Macedonia and Albania are battling forest fires in the summer month of July. A new record is set on the Adriatic - water temperatures of almost 30 degrees.

I run into a tourist with four fans around her neck. Envy spreads.

But a refreshing Aperol Spritz finally does the trick again - and despite everything: it was a lovely, sweaty vacation with lasting memories.

