A U.S. Coast Guard video shows a helicopter crew trying to rescue a man and his dog after Hurricane Helene rendered their sailboat unmaneuverable.

Christian Thumshirn

A man and his dog sail off the coast of Sanibel Island in the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Helene heads for Florida.

The boat takes on water and threatens to capsize.

The US Coast Guard deployed a helicopter to rescue them from the raging storm. Show more

The sailor was about 25 miles from Sanibel Island on the west coast of Florida when his eleven-meter sailboat became unmaneuverable and took on water, as the Florida Coast Guard announced on social media.

Rescue in the middle of a hurricane

The video shows a member of the Coast Guard lowering himself from a helicopter into the churning ocean to reach the man and the dog.

Once the rescuer was close enough to the boat, both the man and the dog got into the rough water. They were finally pulled into the helicopter in a rescue basket.