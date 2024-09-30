  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Coast Guard rescues them from hurricane Man and dog fight for survival on the high seas

Christian Thumshirn

30.9.2024

A U.S. Coast Guard video shows a helicopter crew trying to rescue a man and his dog after Hurricane Helene rendered their sailboat unmaneuverable.

30.09.2024, 12:27

30.09.2024, 12:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man and his dog sail off the coast of Sanibel Island in the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Helene heads for Florida.
  • The boat takes on water and threatens to capsize.
  • The US Coast Guard deployed a helicopter to rescue them from the raging storm.
Show more

The sailor was about 25 miles from Sanibel Island on the west coast of Florida when his eleven-meter sailboat became unmaneuverable and took on water, as the Florida Coast Guard announced on social media.

Rescue in the middle of a hurricane

The video shows a member of the Coast Guard lowering himself from a helicopter into the churning ocean to reach the man and the dog.

Once the rescuer was close enough to the boat, both the man and the dog got into the rough water. They were finally pulled into the helicopter in a rescue basket.

More on the topic

Latest news. More than 90 dead after storm

Latest newsMore than 90 dead after storm "Helene" in the USA

USA. Biden: Reconstruction after storm

USABiden: Reconstruction after storm "Helene" will take a long time

USA. Hurricane

USAHurricane "Helene" loses strength - reports of fatalities