New Zealand's indigenous population mourns the death of King Tuheitia. Maori monarchs have great symbolic significance in the Pacific state. King Charles is also deeply saddened.

Just a few days after the 18th anniversary of his coronation, Maori King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero died in New Zealand. He was 69 years old. He had recently undergone heart surgery. He passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family, according to a statement from Tuheitia's office.

Tuheitia was the seventh king of the indigenous population of the Pacific state since the "Kiingitanga" (Maori Kings' Movement) was founded in 1958 with the aim of uniting the indigenous people under a single ruler. Maori kings have no power at state level, but they play a major symbolic and cultural role in uniting the various Maori tribes and thus exert national influence. Around 900,000 Maori live in New Zealand today, which is just over 17 percent of the population.

King Charles in mourning

"A chief who has passed on to the afterlife. Rest in love," the statement continued. The Ministry of Culture announced that flags on all public buildings would fly at half-mast "as a sign of deepest mourning and respect". Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he would not forget the King's "unwavering devotion". He had left an "indelible mark" on New Zealand.

British King Charles also expressed his "deepest sorrow" at the death of the monarch in the Commonwealth country. "I had the great pleasure of knowing Kiingi Tuheitia for decades," he wrote in a statement. The monarch had been deeply committed to creating a strong future for Maori and New Zealand based on culture, traditions and healing, "which he did with wisdom and compassion". Tuheitia had also attended Charles' coronation in London in September 2022.

Final resting place on a sacred mountain

Tuheitia became king in 2006 after the death of his mother. His body will be laid out in his residence for several days before being taken to his final resting place on the sacred Taupiri Mountain, around 100 kilometers south of the city of Auckland on New Zealand's North Island. The mountain has great spiritual significance - and its lower flanks are used as burial sites.

Traditionally, tens of thousands of people take part in such funeral ceremonies. Leading personalities from all over the Pacific region are also expected to pay their last respects. It is not yet clear who Tuheitia's successor will be.

