Felice Lo Basso, a 51-year-old Michelin-starred chef, has decided to leave Milan and move to Lugano.

He has been working in Milan since 2014, and from February 1, his gourmet restaurant "Felix Lo Basso Home&Restaurant" in Milan will be history. On February 10, the Michelin-starred chef with Apulian roots will leave Milan with his family, writes the Italian newspaper "corriere della sera".

The reason? He can no longer stand the tourist city. He criticizes the high cost of living and the high rents. By moving away, he wants to offer his son a safer life.

Harsh criticism of Milan

Lo Basso expresses his disappointment at the development in Milan. He explains that tourism has not returned to its previous level after the pandemic and that the high cost of living discourages people from going out: "The city is too expensive and salaries are too low," he says. He pays 10,000 euros rent for 200 square meters, which is not affordable without tourists.

Russian and Chinese tourists in particular, who spend a lot of money, are missing. "The Milanese are no longer going out, and the restaurant business has no future," he adds.

The challenges of fine dining

Lo Basso offers a menu for 230 euros, comprising 22 courses. He emphasizes that this requires a considerable amount of work, which is reflected in the price. "There is no longer an affluent Italian clientele, and there are no foreign customers either," he explains.

Despite a record year for tourism in 2024, he does not see the city returning to its pre-pandemic level. The lack of services and the unsafe environment contributed to his decision to leave Milan.

Future in Lugano

In Lugano, Lo Basso is planning to open a new restaurant that will offer a varied gastronomic experience. He is convinced that the quality of life is higher in Switzerland and that his son will have a better future there.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

