A mother and her two girls have been found dead in Austria. There are many indications that the mother first killed the children and then herself.

A handgun was also discovered.

There are many indications that the mother first killed the children and then herself. Show more

The bodies of a woman and two girls have been found in a detached house in Lower Austria. The 29-year-old woman was found to have gunshot wounds, reported the police in the district of Tulln, not far from the Danube northwest of Vienna. A handgun had been found.

The girls were five and eight years old. No external injuries were found on them, said Stefan Pfandler, head of the Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation. Autopsies should bring clarity. The police are investigating whether the mother killed the children and then killed herself.

There are currently "no concrete indications of other people involved". According to the police, the children's father discovered the bodies on Wednesday afternoon.

