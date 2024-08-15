  1. Residential Customers
Father finds bodies Mother and two girls found dead in Austria

SDA

15.8.2024 - 11:17

The police in Austria are investigating.
Matthias Röder/dpa

A mother and her two girls have been found dead in Austria. There are many indications that the mother first killed the children and then herself.

  • A mother and her two girls have been found dead in Austria.
  • A handgun was also discovered.
  • There are many indications that the mother first killed the children and then herself.
The bodies of a woman and two girls have been found in a detached house in Lower Austria. The 29-year-old woman was found to have gunshot wounds, reported the police in the district of Tulln, not far from the Danube northwest of Vienna. A handgun had been found.

The girls were five and eight years old. No external injuries were found on them, said Stefan Pfandler, head of the Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation. Autopsies should bring clarity. The police are investigating whether the mother killed the children and then killed herself.

There are currently "no concrete indications of other people involved". According to the police, the children's father discovered the bodies on Wednesday afternoon.

Having suicidal thoughts? You can find help here:

  • These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.
  • Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch
  • Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch
  • Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch
  • Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:

    Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide

    Sea of fog: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent
Do you or does someone you know have a mental illness? You can find help here:

