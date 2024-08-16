Scotland Yard: The headquarters of the London police. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Andy Rain

Two teenagers are alleged to have planned acts of terrorism motivated by far-right extremism. An investigator speaks of "extremely serious" allegations.

In the UK, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old have been arrested and charged with preparing acts of right-wing terrorism. The investigation into the two is about "suspected right-wing extremist terrorist activities", the police announced. The investigators did not give any details about the allegedly planned acts of terrorism. However, it is assumed that there is now no major threat, the police said.

The head of London's counter-terrorism investigators, Dominic Murphy, explained that the allegations made by the public prosecutor's office against the two suspects were "extremely serious". They are due to appear before a magistrate today.

In addition to preparing acts of terrorism, the 19-year-old is also accused of two counts of obtaining information for a person who carried out or prepared a terrorist attack. The young woman was arrested on August 4, was subsequently released and was arrested again with the 18-year-old on August 10.

No consequence of riots after Southport knife attack

Counter-terrorism investigator Murphy emphasized that the investigation into the two was not a result of the riots in the UK following the deadly attack in Southport. Three girls were killed in a knife attack at a dance class for primary school pupils in the north-west English town, which led to serious riots in numerous towns. Hundreds were arrested. Contrary to the claims of the far-right rioters, the suspect in the case is not a Muslim migrant, but was born in the UK to Rwandan parents.

