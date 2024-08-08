Right-wing extremist rioters have dominated the headlines in the UK for days. The police were again expecting riots at night - but this time resistance is forming on the streets of England.

Thousands of people protested in London, Sheffield, Bristol, Brighton and other British cities on Wednesday night against far-right riots, racism and hatred.

The police had prepared for renewed rioting during the night and feared that law firms and advice centers that help asylum seekers with their applications could also be targeted.

The riots, which have been going on for more than a week, were preceded by a knife attack in the town of Southport on July 29, in which three girls were killed and other children and two adults were injured.

False rumors spread online that a Muslim migrant was the perpetrator. Show more

Thousands of people have protested in the UK against right-wing extremist riots. On Wednesday evening, people took to the streets against racism and hatred in several cities across the country, including London, Sheffield, Bristol and Brighton. In Liverpool, several hundred people gathered to protect a center for asylum seekers, the British news agency PA reported.

Right-wing extremist riots have been taking place in the UK for more than a week. In recent days, rioters have attacked security forces, accommodation for asylum seekers and mosques. Cars and buildings have been set on fire. Prime Minister Keir Starmer threatened to use the full force of the law.

Window fronts protected with boards

The police had again prepared for riots during the night and, according to media reports, feared that law firms and advice centers that help asylum seekers with their applications could also be targeted. In some places, for example, window fronts were protected with boards as a precaution.

In the evening, however, it was mainly counter-demonstrators who came together peacefully. On placards and signs, they called for "No Place for Hate" and "Stop the far Right". In Birmingham, people gathered outside an advice center and protested against Islamophobia, PA reported.



King Charles is briefed on the situation

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper thanked the police for their efforts, who had deployed thousands of officers. King Charles III is also reportedly receiving regular updates on developments. Investigators had expected around 100 riots across the country, but these turned out to be fewer than expected.

In Brighton, police officers had to clear the way for some far-right demonstrators from the crowd of counter-demonstrators, PA reported. Some had shouted "Shame on you". A few arrests were also made on Wednesday evening.

Law enforcement authorities rely on deterrence

The riots were preceded by a knife attack in the town of Southport. Three girls were killed and other children and two adults were injured on July 29. Rumors spread online that a Muslim migrant was the perpetrator.

The false messages were shared by influential accounts on X and Telegram. The police emphasize that the suspect is a 17-year-old who was born in the UK to Rwandan parents. The motive is unclear.

Of the more than 400 rioters arrested, around 120 have already been charged. A court in Liverpool sentenced three men to prison terms of between 20 months and three years. According to Secretary of State for Justice Heidi Alexander, more than 560 additional prison places are to be created from next week.

How a sociologist looks at the riots

Sociologist Aaron Winter from Lancaster University does not attribute the riots to the new social democratic Labor government and a protest against a supposedly left-wing progressive movement. Starmer's party is not left-wing. "They campaigned with the flags and the 'small boat' rhetoric and were tougher than the Conservatives." Parties have outdone each other with statements about who is tougher on migration, which has led to a hostile atmosphere.

Winter pointed out that the previous Conservative government had increased inequality in the country with its austerity policies. He criticized Starmer's recent statements, which referred to the rioters as "thugs". This marginalized the rioters as if they were outside of society. However, Winter warned that such arguments ignored the underlying causes.

