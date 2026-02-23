Four people were found dead in Strullendorf. (theme picture) Christophe Gateau/dpa

A man in Bavaria cannot reach his tenants and calls the police. The officers find four bodies in the apartment.

DPA dpa

A family man is said to have shot his wife, his two children and himself in Germany. Police officers found the four bodies in an apartment in Strullendorf in Bavaria on Friday evening, officials announced on Monday.

The dead were the 52-year-old father, his wife, their 14-year-old son and their 6-year-old daughter.

The 52-year-old German owned several firearms and also had a firearms license, the investigators said. It initially remained unclear which weapons were involved.

The police and public prosecutor's office said that the background to the crime still had to be determined. Among other things, traces still need to be evaluated. So far, there are no indications that other people may have been involved in the crime.

According to the information provided, the family's landlord had called the police because he could not reach his tenants and was worried. Officers then found the four bodies in the apartment in an apartment building on Friday evening.