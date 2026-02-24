The woman was killed in a cemetery. (symbolic picture) Christoph Sator/dpa

A visit to the cemetery ended fatally for a 64-year-old woman. The police suspect a 14-year-old girl of having killed the woman. The investigation into the motive is ongoing.

DPA dpa

A 14-year-old girl is said to have stabbed an elderly woman to death in a cemetery in Vienna. The teenager has confessed, the police announced. A pocket knife was seized from her as the suspected murder weapon. The State Office of Criminal Investigation has begun an extensive investigation.

There had been no previous contact between the suspect and the victim, the authorities added. The motive for the crime is still unclear.

The 64-year-old woman was found lifeless on the cemetery grounds on Monday. According to the police, she had severe stab wounds and cuts. Following a tip-off, the investigators came across the 14-year-old Austrian girl. She was reportedly found in an assisted living facility and arrested.