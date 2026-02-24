Video shows crashUS destroyer rams ship - commander fired
24.2.2026
Following a collision between two US Navy ships in the Caribbean, the Navy has fired the commander of the guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun. Two sailors were slightly injured and the incident has become politically explosive.
The guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun collided with the supply ship USNS Supply in the Caribbean on February 11. The accident occurred during an ongoing fuel transfer at sea.
According to the US Navy, the Truxtun unexpectedly turned to starboard and collided with the tanker. A loud crash can be heard in video recordings, followed by shouts of "We've been hit, we've been hit!"
Two sailors suffered minor injuries. Both ships had to abandon the operation and called at the port of Ponce in Puerto Rico.
Commander loses his post
The Navy stated that James Koffi had been relieved of his command "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead".
Koffi had only taken command of the Truxtun on January 9, 2025. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, he was considered an experienced officer in the fleet.
Prior to the current deployment, the ship had been stationed in the Mediterranean and the Middle East, among other places.
Political dimension
The Truxtun sailed from Norfolk at the beginning of February. The deployment in the Caribbean is part of the intensified naval presence under President Donald Trump, which is directed against drug trafficking and activities around Venezuela.
The Navy announced that the Truxtun will remain stationed in Puerto Rico despite the incident and will continue to support operations to combat drug smuggling.