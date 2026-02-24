No one was injured in the crash. X

Following a collision between two US Navy ships in the Caribbean, the Navy has fired the commander of the guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun. Two sailors were slightly injured and the incident has become politically explosive.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The commander of the USS Truxtun was dismissed after a collision with a supply ship.

The collision occurred on February 11 during a refueling operation in the Caribbean.

The US Navy spoke of a "loss of confidence" in the officer's ability to lead. Show more

The guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun collided with the supply ship USNS Supply in the Caribbean on February 11. The accident occurred during an ongoing fuel transfer at sea.

According to the US Navy, the Truxtun unexpectedly turned to starboard and collided with the tanker. A loud crash can be heard in video recordings, followed by shouts of "We've been hit, we've been hit!"

Two sailors suffered minor injuries. Both ships had to abandon the operation and called at the port of Ponce in Puerto Rico.

Commander loses his post

The Navy stated that James Koffi had been relieved of his command "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead".

WILD FOOTAGE 🔴



Clear footage shows the collision between USS Truxtun and USNS Supply. pic.twitter.com/eOGw688UdV — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 13, 2026

Koffi had only taken command of the Truxtun on January 9, 2025. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, he was considered an experienced officer in the fleet.

Prior to the current deployment, the ship had been stationed in the Mediterranean and the Middle East, among other places.

Political dimension

The Truxtun sailed from Norfolk at the beginning of February. The deployment in the Caribbean is part of the intensified naval presence under President Donald Trump, which is directed against drug trafficking and activities around Venezuela.

The Navy announced that the Truxtun will remain stationed in Puerto Rico despite the incident and will continue to support operations to combat drug smuggling.