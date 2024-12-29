Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev comments on the plane crash. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane, Azerbaijan's President Aliyev has spoken out about the incident. For him it is clear: Russia is behind it.

On Wednesday, an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people.

Now Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has spoken out in an interview with Azerbaijani television on Sunday.

Aliyev criticized Russia for trying to cover up the incident.

On Wednesday, an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people. 29 passengers survived seriously injured.

The plane was on its way from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to Grozny in Chechnya (Russia) when it suddenly changed its route.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev explained that the plane had been damaged during the flight over Russia. Allegedly by shots fired from the ground.

"The fuselage is covered in bullet holes."

President Aliyev has now spoken out in an interview with Azerbaijani television on Sunday. He said that the plane had been damaged "from the outside". He spoke of an "electronic warfare system" that had put the plane out of control.

The tail was also badly damaged by bullets. "The fuselage is littered with bullet holes. This clearly shows that the theory that the plane hit a flock of birds is absurd," Aliyev said.

The president criticized the fact that "some circles in Russia" had tried to cover up the incident, adding that Russian authorities had initially put forward alternative theories, including the claim that a gas cylinder on board had exploded.

"These statements show that the Russian side wanted to hide the truth, which is absolutely unacceptable," Aliyev continued. At the same time, he pointed out that it was not a deliberate act of terrorism. "The plane was hit accidentally," he said. "Unfortunately, we have heard nothing but idiotic versions from Russia in the first three days," Aliyev said.

According to the Kremlin, Putin should have apologized

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Aliyev on Saturday. According to the Kremlin, Putin apologized to Aliyev for the fact that "the tragic incident occurred in Russian airspace". He once again expressed his deep and sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery. However, there has been no admission of guilt from the Russian side.