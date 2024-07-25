Russian and Chinese long-range bombers have been spotted off the coast of Alaska. The USA and Canada responded. A video shows the confrontation from the Russian jet's perspective.

Two Russian and two Chinese long-range bombers have been spotted near Alaska. Fighter jets from the USA and Canada then took off on Wednesday (local time), according to Norad, their joint airspace surveillance service. The action by the Russians and Chinese with Tu-95 and H-6 aircraft respectively was not perceived as a threat. Norad is keeping an eye on the situation around North America and will respond to the presence of rivals with a presence.

While the Russian military has been active in the North Pacific for a long time, China has established itself as a new player in recent years, with its navy and air force establishing a presence further and further from the country's coasts. Two weeks ago, four Chinese naval vessels recently appeared in international waters near Alaska. According to the US Coast Guard, they were in international waters but within the US exclusive economic zone, which extends 370 kilometers from the coasts.

The Japanese military is increasingly concerned about joint exercises by China and Russia involving ships and warplanes, which it sees as a potential threat to the security of Japan and the region. In December, a fleet of Russian and Chinese fighter jets, including Tu-95s and H-6s, were spotted over the waters between Japan and Korea, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

