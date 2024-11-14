Up to 30,000 guests attend the Full Moon Party in Koh Phangan every month. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

The popular Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan is under heightened security surveillance as reports of possible attacks on Israeli visitors make the rounds.

The German Embassy in Bangkok has issued a travel warning for the Full Moon Party on the Thai island of Koh Phangan. This warning is due to reports of potential terrorist attacks that could target Israeli citizens. The party, which is due to take place on Friday, has attracted numerous tourists to Haad Rin Beach for decades.

According to the embassy, there are indications of possible attacks not only on Koh Phangan, but also on other music festivals and events with many foreign guests in Thailand. Travelers are therefore asked to avoid such events.

Security measures stepped up

Despite the warnings, security authorities in Surat Thani province have emphasized security on Koh Phangan and dismissed reports of planned terrorist attacks on Israelis as untrue. Nevertheless, security measures have been increased as a precautionary measure, according to police chief Sermphong Sirikhong.

Israeli media previously reported a possible threat based on internal Thai police documents. As a result, the Israeli authorities have issued a travel warning for its citizens. These developments follow violent attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam, which have been condemned worldwide as anti-Semitic motivated violence.

The Full Moon Party has grown in popularity since the late 1980s and regularly attracts up to 30,000 participants. People party under the full moon to electronic music ranging from techno to trance.

