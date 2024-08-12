A pensioner wanted to enter Switzerland in Ponte Chiasso with ten million in cheques. (archive picture) Keystone

The Italian financial police checked a car at the Swiss border that contained ten million dollars in cheques. The authorities have charged an Italian pensioner.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Italian pensioner was checked by the Italian financial police at the border with Switzerland.

The customs officers found traveler's checks worth ten million dollars in his car.

The checks were confiscated on suspicion of receiving stolen goods and the pensioner was reported to the police. Show more

When asked by the Guardia di Finanza, the Italian financial police, whether a sum of money or securities worth 10,000 euros or more should be declared, a pensioner from Italy answered negatively at customs in Ponte Chiasso.

As reported by various Ticino media, the customs officers nevertheless decided to carry out a more detailed inspection of the person and the car.

Under the seat, in a suitcase and in an envelope, they found 20 blocks of 50 traveler's checks each with a nominal value of 10,000 dollars - the pensioner had wanted to enter Switzerland with a total of ten million dollars in checks.

The Guardia di Finanza confiscated the checks on suspicion of receiving stolen goods. The pensioner was charged and released pending investigation. The presumption of innocence applies.