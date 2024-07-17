  1. Residential Customers
Document affair Special investigator challenges dismissal of Trump proceedings

dpa

17.7.2024 - 22:01

Jack Smith officially appealed, according to a court document.
The criminal proceedings against Donald Trump in the document affair have been terminated by Judge Aileen Cannon. Special prosecutor Smith is appealing the decision.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Special investigator Jack Smith is taking legal action against the termination of the criminal proceedings in the document affair surrounding former US President Donald Trump.
  • On Monday, the judge responsible, Aileen Cannon, discontinued the proceedings against Trump.
  • She based the decision on doubts about the lawful appointment of special investigator Smith in the case.
Show more

Special investigator Jack Smith is taking legal action against the dismissal of the criminal proceedings against former US President Donald Trump in the document affair. He has officially filed an appeal, according to a court document.

In the affair surrounding the taking of secret government documents, the judge responsible, Aileen Cannon, discontinued the proceedings against Trump on Monday. She based the decision on doubts about the lawful appointment of special investigator Smith in the case.

Documents affair. Judge discontinues proceedings against Donald Trump

Trump was indicted on federal charges in the document affair last year in Miami, Florida. He is accused of unlawfully storing highly sensitive information from his time as president (2017 to 2021).

A successful appeal could lead to the case being reopened. However, even if this is the case, it is considered practically impossible that a trial will take place before the presidential election in November.

dpa

