The criminal proceedings against Donald Trump in the document affair have been terminated by Judge Aileen Cannon. Special prosecutor Smith is appealing the decision.

Special investigator Jack Smith is taking legal action against the dismissal of the criminal proceedings against former US President Donald Trump in the document affair. He has officially filed an appeal, according to a court document.

In the affair surrounding the taking of secret government documents, the judge responsible, Aileen Cannon, discontinued the proceedings against Trump on Monday. She based the decision on doubts about the lawful appointment of special investigator Smith in the case.

Trump was indicted on federal charges in the document affair last year in Miami, Florida. He is accused of unlawfully storing highly sensitive information from his time as president (2017 to 2021).

A successful appeal could lead to the case being reopened. However, even if this is the case, it is considered practically impossible that a trial will take place before the presidential election in November.

