According to the police, a man attacked passers-by with a knife in Rotterdam.

The knife attack in the Netherlands with one fatality probably has a terrorist background. The 22-year-old man arrested is suspected of "murder and attempted murder with a terrorist motive", the public prosecutor's office announced.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the public prosecutor's office, the fatal knife attack in the center of Rotterdam was an Islamist attack.

Investigators assumed that the 22-year-old suspect from Amersfoort had a "terrorist motive", the Dutch Public Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday.

One person was killed and another injured. The injured person was a Swiss national. Show more

According to the police, the man had attacked passers-by with a knife in the port city of Rotterdam on Thursday evening. One person was killed and another seriously injured in the incident.

According to the police, the seriously injured man was a 33-year-old Swiss man. The man has since been discharged from hospital, as reported by the Dutch broadcaster "NOS".

According to the preliminary state of the investigation, the crime was "possibly ideologically motivated" according to the public prosecutor's office. The suspect had shouted "Allahu Akbar" several times. However, the public prosecutor's office emphasized that other motives were also being investigated.

🇳🇱 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗜𝗡 𝗥𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗠 𝗔𝗙𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗙𝗔𝗧𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗕𝗕𝗜𝗡𝗚, 𝗦𝗨𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗧 𝗠𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗦 🇳🇱



A 22-year-old man was arrested after a fatal stabbing in Rotterdam that left one person dead and another seriously… pic.twitter.com/98Bl7KD3wv — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 20, 2024

The alleged perpetrator comes from Amersfoort, around 80 kilometers east of Rotterdam. He has a criminal record for violent crimes, the public prosecutor's office announced. The victim was a 32-year-old man. A 33-year-old man from Switzerland was seriously injured. According to the public prosecutor's office, he has since been able to leave the hospital.

Fitness trainer disarms the attacker

Some Islamist extremists use the phrase "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) as a battle cry. In doing so, they virtually hijack the central religious formula of Islam, which has been used by Muslims worldwide for centuries.

The incident took place in the late evening near the Erasmus Bridge in the city center. According to witnesses, a 32-year-old fitness trainer overpowered and disarmed the man. He stated that the attacker had two long knives with him.

