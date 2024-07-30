Kim Jong-un in a government vehicle in the floods. Picture: Keystone

After heavy rainfall, North Korea's dictator Kim Jong-un visits flooded areas last week. Extraordinary pictures of the 40-year-old emerge.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Severe flooding partially submerges North Korea.

Ruler Kim Jong-un visited the flooded areas.

Pictures show the dictator inspecting the areas on site. Show more

Last week, North Korea experienced heavy rainfall and flooding following typhoon "Gaemi".

According to state media, the East Asian country deployed military helicopters to bring thousands of people to safety from a flooded area.

North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un "personally led" a military rescue operation with ten helicopters and rescue boats from the navy last week, the state news agency KCNA reported on Monday. He shook hands with all the pilots.

Kim Jong Un in a flood zone on site. Image: Keystone

KCNA also published pictures showing Kim as a rescuer in the flood zone. North Korea's dictator personally informs himself on site about the destruction and the current status of the clean-up work.

Crisis meetings convened

According to the report, Kim Jong-un reprimanded officials for failing to prepare for the recent devastating rainfall in the country.

North Korea has recently experienced record-breaking rainfall: in July, the city of Kaesong recorded an unprecedented 463 millimetres of rain in a single day. By comparison, the Swiss Plateau normally receives 900 to 1200 millimetres - per year.

North Korea's dictator Kim Jong Un (center) is informed about the work. Picture: Keystone

Last week, North Korea convened an emergency meeting to discuss strategies to mitigate the impact of natural disasters on agriculture.

Natural disasters usually hit the internationally isolated and impoverished country hard due to its weakened infrastructure. Deforestation has also made North Korea susceptible to flooding.

