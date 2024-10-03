The rubber duck trend is spreading on cruise ships all over the world. Bodo Marks/dpa

Harmless fun or a new bad habit? More and more cruise passengers are hiding rubber ducks on board - to the delight of some and the annoyance of the cruise lines. Now there are new rules.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A trend in which cruise passengers hide rubber ducks on board is spreading, which is increasingly annoying shipping companies.

It originally started with a girl named Abby Davis.

Cruise lines, such as Disney Cruise Line, have issued new policies banning the hiding of rubber ducks due to criticism over plastic waste and disturbances. Show more

Normally, cruise ship guests enjoy the myriad offerings that such a large ship can provide. A new trend is now doing the rounds on cruise ships. Passengers are hiding rubber ducks on the cruise ships. Subsequent guests are then supposed to find them, writes "20 Minuten". Shipping companies are annoyed by the new bad habit of guests and have now even issued new guidelines.

According to the New York Post, it all started with a girl called Abby Davis. Shortly afterwards, groups and videos of passengers who also started playing hide-and-seek appeared on YouTube and Facebook. The groups on Facebook shared tips with other guests.

Such rubber ducks are now being hidden on cruise ships. Imago

As "20 Minuten" writes, the plastic toys are now being sold on board for the equivalent of 25 Swiss francs and guests are even expected to fill an entire piece of hand luggage with them.

Everything is tried to get ducks on board

The reason for the hide-and-seek campaign can be found on the Facebook groups: "Our aim is to see how far our ducks travel and where their journey might take them." One Reddit user then announced that he had paid for an extra piece of hand luggage for the ducks.

Another Reddit user printed extra 3D ducks with the Royal Caribbean cruise group's anchor logo to hide them on board.

The campaign drew criticism in the comments section: other users were annoyed that the ducks were made of plastic and that there was already enough plastic waste. After all, a truck full of plastic ends up in the sea every minute. "Please don't do it" commented someone under the post.

But it's not just users who are annoyed. The shipping companies are also fed up with the hide-and-seek game. Disney Cruise Line is no exception. According to "Thrillist", the cruise line has introduced a new policy that restricts the hiding of rubber ducks on board: "Guests may not hide items, such as rubber ducks, in cabins or public areas of the ship," says the instruction.