Various countries are questioning the official results of the presidential election in Venezuela and demanding detailed figures. The USA is now going one step further.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA has recognized the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia as the winner of the controversial presidential election in Venezuela and increased the pressure on the authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro.

The opposition accuses the government of electoral fraud and claims victory for González.

As evidence, it has published data which it claims are the results from more than 80 percent of voting districts.

According to the data, González received 67 percent of the votes and Maduro only 30 percent. Show more

The USA has recognized the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia as the winner of the controversial presidential election in Venezuela and increased the pressure on the authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro. "In light of the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States, and especially to the Venezuelan people, that Edmundo González Urrutia received the most votes in Venezuela's presidential election on July 28," announced US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He said it was now time for the parties in the South American country to begin talks on a "peaceful transition".

After Sunday's election, the electoral authority loyal to the government declared Maduro, the socialist who has been in power since 2013, the winner. However, it has not yet published a breakdown of the results for the individual constituencies. The opposition is accusing the government of electoral fraud and is claiming victory for González. As evidence, it has published data which it claims are the results from more than 80 percent of the constituencies. According to the data, González received 67 percent of the votes and Maduro only 30 percent.

G7 foreign ministers demand detailed results

The G7 foreign ministers and several Latin American countries called on the electoral office to publish the detailed results. The independent US organization Carter Center, which had sent election observers to Venezuela, described the vote as undemocratic. Maduro requested an investigation into the election by the Supreme Court, which is, however, considered to be loyal to the government.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado (l.) and opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia at a rally in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on July 30, 2024 Image: Keystone/EPA/Ronald Pena R

According to Maduro, 1,200 "criminals" have been arrested so far following demonstrations and 1,000 more are being sought. He said González and opposition leader María Corina Machado belonged in prison. According to independent organizations, at least eleven people have died.

Maduro's re-election in 2018 had already not been recognized by many countries. The then parliamentary president Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president. The USA, Germany and other countries recognized him, but he was unable to assert himself in the country - mainly because the military backed Maduro.

SDA