Major fires in Los Angeles Video footage shows the extent of the destruction

Nicole Agostini

10.1.2025

More than 130,000 people have been displaced since the major fires raged in and around Los Angeles. Around 10,000 buildings have been destroyed. In the video you can see the landscape torched by the fire.

10.01.2025, 15:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • California has been ravaged by deadly wildfires again since Tuesday, January 7, 2025.
  • Five major fires continue to spread in the greater Los Angeles area, fanned by strong winds.
  • The winds make it difficult to extinguish the fires.
  • At least ten people have died.
Show more

Since January 7, 2025, several bushfires have broken out in and around Los Angeles, in the US state of California. Since then, the emergency services have been trying to extinguish the large fires, but the flames are spreading again due to the strong winds.

In some places, however, the fires have been extinguished. In the video you can see the landscape destroyed by the fire.

