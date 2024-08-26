In Iceland, the earth never comes to rest. Lava flows have been bubbling out of Iceland's volcanic craters near the town of Grindavik for nine months. Once again, parts of the population have had to be evacuated.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lava is gushing out of the ground again in Grindavík, Iceland.

As a precaution, the residents have once again been evacuated to safety, reports Icelandic broadcaster RUV.

Aerial photos show the spectacular event.

The Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland has been hit by a series of earthquakes since December 2023. The eruptions are followed by volcanic eruptions that repeatedly endanger the fishing village of Grindavik. Despite barriers, the lava flows repeatedly manage to reach the edge of the village. The inhabitants are unsettled.

Aerial photos show the spectacular event.