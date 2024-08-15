Mount Etna has erupted again - but this is a picture from the archive. KEYSTONE

Videos from the resortThe volcano Etna on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily has once again spewed lava and ash.

SDA

The volcano Etna on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily has once again spewed lava and ash. According to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), a lava fountain shot into the sky last night.

A huge column of ash and lava gases reached a height of 9500 meters. Flight operations at Catania Airport were therefore suspended until 6 p.m., the airport announced.

🇮🇹 A cloud of smoke and a powerful burst of lava: Mount Etna is erupting again on the island of Sicily in Italy.



Sharp images are being shared by social media users. It is noted that this is the second eruption of the highest active volcano in Europe in the last two weeks. pic.twitter.com/JQZP7jXN2a — Маrina Wolf (@volkova_ma57183) August 15, 2024

According to the airport, the ash particles from last night's eruption covered both the airplanes and the runway. They are therefore unusable.

Airport offline

Flight operations will resume as soon as the flight infrastructure is operational again, the airport added. In other areas around Catania on the east coast of Sicily, there was also gray-black dust in the streets and on the houses.

Air travelers must therefore be prepared for considerable restrictions. "Passengers are asked not to go to the airport until they have checked the status of their flight with the airline," the airport announced.

Mount Etna, which is around 3350 meters high, is Europe's largest active volcano. It frequently erupts several times a year and is constantly monitored by experts. The eruptions usually offer a spectacular sight and attract many onlookers.

The exact height of the volcano is constantly changing due to eruptions and cinder cones. Since the beginning of July, the INGV has reported increased volcanic activity there as well as several eruptions.

SDA