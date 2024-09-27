Hurricane Helene has been raging in the US state of Florida since Thursday evening. More than 975,000 households have no electricity, roads and houses are flooded. Watch the video to see how the storm is raging.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hurricane Helene reaches a wind speed of up to 225 kilometers per hour.

It is described as extremely dangerous and is classified as the second-highest category 4 by the US hurricane center.

The storm and the heavy rain cause extensive damage.

150 people have already lost their lives. Show more

Hurricane Helene hits the US state of Florida on Thursday evening and causes major damage: roads are flooded, houses are under water and more than 975,000 households remain without power. The storm claimed 150 lives.

The US hurricane center had previously warned that Hurricane Helen was extremely dangerous. It is classified as the second-highest category 4. Its wind speed reaches up to 225 kilometers per hour.

The storm previously raged in Cuba, where it also caused major damage. Watch the video to see how the storm rages.

