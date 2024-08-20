In this video you can see how Hurricane Ernesto tears a beach house into the sea on the east coast of the USA - and how it crumbles piece by piece.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hurricane Ernesto stormed across the US state of North Carolina on August 16.

It destroyed several houses and beaches had to be closed.

It then moved across the Bermuda Islands and caused several power outages there.

There were no injuries. Show more

