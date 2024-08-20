  1. Residential Customers
Hurricane Ernesto Broken beach house on the US east coast floats away

Nicole Agostini

20.8.2024

In this video you can see how Hurricane Ernesto tears a beach house into the sea on the east coast of the USA - and how it crumbles piece by piece.

20.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Hurricane Ernesto stormed across the US state of North Carolina on August 16.
  • It destroyed several houses and beaches had to be closed.
  • It then moved across the Bermuda Islands and caused several power outages there.
  • There were no injuries.
Show more

When Hurricane Ernesto hit the US state of North Carolina on August 16, it destroyed several buildings. Beaches also had to be closed.

It then stormed across the Bermuda Islands. There were power outages there. No one was injured.

