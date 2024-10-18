  1. Residential Customers
Storms in France Video shows the extent of the flooding

Dominik Müller

18.10.2024

Large amounts of rain have caused flooding and evacuations in parts of France. Highways and railroad lines were closed. Videos on X show the extent.

18.10.2024, 12:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A violent storm swept across the south of France on Thursday evening.
  • Torrential rain caused flooding, evacuations and closed highways.
  • Dozens of videos show the extent of the flooding.
A severe storm swept across the south of France on Thursday evening. Large amounts of rain caused flooding, evacuations and closed highways and railroad lines.

In Paris, a man was killed by a falling tree in the evening, according to media reports.

In some places, more than 600 liters of rain per square meter fell in less than two days. According to the Ministry of the Interior, 1500 firefighters were deployed.

2.5 meter high flood wave. Grandma and baby missing after flooding in Italy

2.5 meter high flood waveGrandma and baby missing after flooding in Italy

The authorities had warned people not to go into the flooded areas on foot or by car.

Dozens of videos show the extent of the flooding.

