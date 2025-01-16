What does Russia actually think of Donald Trump's new-found appetite for colonies? At least the guests on the propaganda show "Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov" are enthusiastic - and offer to share the spoils.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Russian TV show "Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov", loyal protagonists talk about Donald Trump's statements on Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal.

The panel celebrates Trump for abolishing the "rule-based world" and calls for Greenland to be claimed as well. If necessary, the island could be divided up.

The annexation of Svalbard is also discussed, as the archipelago is a thorn in the flesh of the Russian Northern Fleet.

Further provocations: Denmark will "not get another foot" on Greenlandic soil, Canada is "some kind of misunderstanding" and nobody knows why "such a mess as Scandinavia even exists".

The demands: Russia should openly show its ambitions and bilaterally establish a new world order with Donald Trump. Show more

Vladimir Solovyov is astonished. And he is pleased.

The man who gave his name to the propaganda show Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov was on vacation and was amazed at the state of the world on his return: "In principle, everything has collapsed," says the 61-year-old. And: "Europe is in a panic."

What has happened? "America has completely destroyed the rule-based world," Solovyov explains to his audience. "They told the Europeans: 'Kids, you've totally misunderstood the rules. The only rules that matter are the ones the new guy in the White House thinks are rules'."

"Children, you have totally misunderstood the rules": Presenter Vladimir Solovyov explains the world to his TV audience. Rossija 1

Russia will continue to have many enemies, continues the Russian, who has at least eight children from three marriages. "We will make our own friends." For this to happen, the war in Ukraine must be won: "All those who are now on the barricades will suddenly become our closest friends."

"Everyone follows those who are strong"

"Everyone follows those who are strong," agrees Andrei Gurulyov, before the Duma deputy declares: "The war in the Arctic has begun. Why don't we also look to Greenland now that Trump has staked his claim?"

Now the cat is out of the bag: the propaganda show sheds light on how Trump's colonial desires are affecting global politics. In Russia, they fall on fertile ground: "Do we need Greenland?" asks Gurulyov, who also has a military past. "It's no joke: we certainly need it."

"This is no joke": Andrei Gurulyov has been a member of the Russian parliament for four years. Rossija 1

Donald Trump Jr. has shown the way and won over a few Greenlanders to his side with a few cheap gifts. Russia could do the same, says Gurulyov. Then the matter would be over "once and for all". And: "If all else fails, we can make a deal with Trump and divide Greenland. Denmark clearly won't get another foot on the ground there."

"For every American, Canada is a kind of misunderstanding"

Gurulyov, who was stationed in Syria as a soldier, has even greater imperial ambitions. "Svalbard is very important to us right now," he says of the Norwegian archipelago in the North Atlantic. It represents a weak point in the Russian Northern Fleet and is therefore a legitimate target for Moscow.

"In theory, everyone has understood what Donald Trump has said about Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal," says political scientist Dmitry Ewstafiew. The USA has been discussing taking these places for decades and the whole thing is therefore nothing special.

"A kind of misunderstanding": Dmitry Ewstafiew believes he knows what the American people think about their Canadian neighbors. Rossija 1

"For any ordinary or unusual American, Canada is a kind of misunderstanding," the professor wants to know. "Nobody knows why it exists." At least Ewstafiew admits: "I think we're all surprised at how quickly it took off."

Why does Scandinavia exist at all?

In the show, which has been broadcast on Rossija 1 since 2012, former Lieutenant General Evgeni Buschinski also states that it would be no problem militarily to take Greenland. "If the fate of Greenland is predetermined, perhaps we really should take it ourselves," the presenter muses aloud. "And then we make a deal with Trump. Why should he bother?"

Ex-military man Buschinski also registers interest in Spitsbergen and Greenland. "We shouldn't be afraid to show our ambitions," agrees politician Gurulyov. "I don't even understand why such a mess called Scandinavia even exists," muses host Solovyov. "What's the point?"

He has a taste for Spitsbergen: former Lieutenant General Evgeni Buschinski. Rossija 1

"Strategically, [Scandinavia] is a threat to us," interjects Vadim Gigin, who comes from Belarus. Political scientist Andrey Sidorov recalls that Trump finds it "shameful" that the US has ceded sovereignty over the Panama Canal. Giving up sovereignty? Not an option, according to the Russians.

Putin and Trump should establish a new world order

Nikita Khrushchev withdrew from the Soviet bases in Finland, Solovyov is annoyed. Mikhail Gorbachev's withdrawal from Eastern Europe also falls into this category. "I agree with Comrade Trump's approach," says the moderator. Ewstafiew regrets that the Soviet Union evacuated Manchuria in 1956.

Henry Sardaryan notices that the West no longer protects democracy and freedom, but threatens other countries with reference to its own security. "That suits us," explains the political scientist. "There are many places where we want to take care of our own security." This will be easier in the next four to ten years.

And when Trump and Putin meet, it will not be about Ukraine, but about establishing a new world order. "Trump says that too," Solovyov agrees with his guest. "Together with the Americans, we will determine what this world order looks like," Sardaryan is certain.