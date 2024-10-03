  1. Residential Customers
Spectacular solar eclipse When a ring of fire shines in the night sky

Nicole Agostini

3.10.2024

A solar eclipse took place on October 2 - but it was only visible in South America. The moon and sun formed a ring of fire. You can see the natural spectacle in the video.

03.10.2024, 14:54

03.10.2024, 14:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On October 2, a solar eclipse will be visible in the south of South America and over the Pacific.
  • Many people admire the spectacle with protective glasses.
  • Suddenly, the moon and the sun form a ring of fire. This happens when the moon is too far away from the earth and cannot completely cover the sun.
Show more

Many people gather in Chile, Argentina, Patagonia and Easter Island to admire the solar eclipse on October 2. They will witness a magnificent natural spectacle.

Many people in South America admire the solar eclipse.
Source: Reuters

This is because the sun and the moon form a ring of fire. This happens when the moon is too far away from the earth and cannot completely cover the sun.

Admire the natural spectacle in the video.

