Melania Trump is once again appearing in public to promote her new book. The 54-year-old talks about the attempted assassinations, the political climate - and why the couple don't have more children.

She criticized Democrats and "mainstream media" for creating a "toxic atmosphere".

"I think something is watching over him": Melania Trump talks about the attempted assassination of her husband.

Melania Trump clarifies when asked why the couple doesn't have more children: Jimmy Kimmel can only laugh at her answer.

The wife of Republican Donald Trump has accused Democrats and the media of dividing America and creating a dangerous atmosphere in the country. The "outrageous violence" against her husband is shocking, said Melania Trump in a rare interview with the US television channel "Fox News".

Leading politicians from the other party and "mainstream media" described Donald Trump as a threat to democracy and called him nasty names, the former First Lady complained. In doing so, they fueled a "toxic atmosphere" and encouraged those people who wanted to harm her husband.

Melania Trump criticizes political battles

"This has to stop," said the 54-year-old. The country must come together. Yet her husband Donald in particular is known for his divisive rhetoric. He regularly insults political opponents and makes racist and dehumanizing remarks - for example about migrants who enter the country illegally.

The overall mood in the US election campaign is extremely heated. On July 13, a gunman shot at Trump from a nearby rooftop at a campaign event in Pennsylvania. Trump was injured by a bullet to his right ear, the perpetrator was shot by security forces shortly afterwards and one visitor died.

There was another incident a few days ago: the Secret Service arrested a man who had hidden armed at Trump's golf course in Florida. The authorities assume that he was also planning an assassination attempt on the ex-president.

"I think something is watching over him"

With regard to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in mid-July, the former First Lady spoke of a "miracle". She said: "I think something is watching over him. It's almost as if the country really needs him." People would have been much better off during her husband's time in office.

Melania Trump memoir is called "Melania". PR

With a view to the election in early November, in which the Republican is once again running for president, she warned that Americans must decide "what they really want". With her husband there may be "a few strong tweets", but with him "everything else is great for this country".

Melania Trump has hardly appeared in public since leaving the White House and has so far played a very reserved role in her husband's election campaign. She is currently promoting her memoirs, which are due to be published at the beginning of October. That was also the reason for the interview.

"It's going to be one hell of an audiobook"

It was the former First Lady's first appearance in two years, Jimmy Kimmel specified on his late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live". When asked what people should know about her husband, Melania Trump replied: "That he's really a family man. He loves his family. He loves this country."

Then it gets linguistically bumpy: "All he wants is to build better and be wealthy." "It's going to be one hell of an audiobook," blasphemes Kimmel, who also gets into Melania's answer to the question of whether the couple ever wanted more children.

"Donald suggested having more, and I said I'm perfectly fine with one because it's a very busy life, and I know how busy who is. I have to take care of everything. And that's why it's just... perfect," she says.

"Sounds really good," Kimmel grins broadly. "In other words, he's never even changed a diaper or gone to a school play. I think that's what she's trying to say."

