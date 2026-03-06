The US Department of Justice has released further documents from the investigation into the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The documents were released on Thursday (local time) and include transcripts of FBI interviews.
In her statement, the woman reported that Trump had tried to force her to have oral sex. She resisted and bit him in the process. According to the FBI documents, she also stated that she and her entourage had received threatening phone calls over the years to keep quiet about the incidents.
Epstein and Trump had repeated contact
The US Department of Justice explained that the documents had previously been part of the investigation files, but had been mistakenly marked as duplicates. That is why they have only now been made public.
The publication of the Epstein documents is politically controversial. US President Donald Trump had opposed the release of the files for months last year. The US Congress finally pushed through the publication with votes from Trump's Republicans.
So far, the President has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein investigation.
Epstein case continues to be a talking point
However, Democratic politicians accuse the government of withholding information from the investigation that could be politically sensitive. A committee of the House of Representatives therefore decided on Wednesday to summon Justice Minister Pam Bondi. She is to answer questions about the Ministry's handling of the Epstein files.