Magnificent Christmas trees decorate the White House. Bild: EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Thousands of Christmas baubles, 83 Christmas trees - and everything lights up: The White House is once again resplendent in kitsch and splendor. It is the last festive greeting of the Biden era. The style is likely to change soon.

Before Jill Biden moves out of the White House alongside her husband, US President Joe Biden, she wants to do it again.

Her Christmas decorations this year include 165,075 lights and 83 Christmas trees.

Another highlight is an oversized gingerbread house made of 20 kilograms of chocolate and 23 kilograms of icing. Show more

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, presented the White House's Christmas decorations for the last time - and this year's decorations are once again spectacular.

"For Joe and me, this is the last holiday season in the White House," said the wife of US President Joe Biden at an event with members of the National Guard and their families, who were the first to marvel at the Christmas decorations. Also in attendance were volunteers who, as usual, had helped decorate the government headquarters.

"It has been the honor of our lives to serve you. May our nation be blessed with peace and light this holiday season," said Jill Biden. Her husband was not present at the event - he is currently visiting Angola in Africa.

The White House shines in Christmas splendor. Bild: EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Hundreds of volunteers and 83 Christmas trees

This year's motto is "Season of Peace and Light". According to the White House, more than 300 volunteers were busy decorating for a week. And in the best American tradition, neither size nor splendor was spared:

The decorations include 83 Christmas trees, almost 3,000 meters of ribbon, more than 28,000 decorative elements and exactly 165,075 lights. An illuminated carousel displays the names of all the federal states and territories. Another highlight is an oversized gingerbread house, made with around 20 kilograms of chocolate and 23 kilograms of icing. The Jewish festival of Hannukah is also commemorated with decorations - this falls around the same time as Christmas every year.

A sleigh is also a must in the White House. Bild: EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Traditional domain of the president's wife

Christmas decorations are traditionally the domain of the president's wife. With the change in the White House, the style also changes. While Jill Biden relies on classic festive warmth and kitschy opulence, her predecessor Melania Trump caused a stir with minimalist and sometimes unconventional designs.

With the return of the Trumps next year, the style is likely to change significantly again. Until then, the White House will once again be decked out in Biden-esque festive romance. Around 100,000 visitors are expected.

